Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar held the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ at Cubbon Park, interacting with citizens, listening to their concerns, and highlighting initiatives aimed at improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure and overall development.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, interacted with locals and listened to their concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This meeting is part of Shivakumar's 'Bengaluru Nadige' (Walk with Bengaluru) campaign, and today's meeting will be conducted till 10 am.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA NA Haris called it a "positive move" for the people of the city

"We are all looking at the positive development of Bangalore. Our in-charge minister and Dy CM DK Shivakumar is going to interact with the people and understand their issues... It is a very positive move for the Bangalore... We are adhering to all the needs of the people; sometimes, certain things will be there. Which city does not have a pothole? ... Cities competing with us are trying to tarnish Bangalore ... The Dy CM himself is coming here, which shows his commitment to making the city better... Opposition is opposing everything we do; that is not democracy..." Haris said.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Walk with Bengaluru! As we come together for the last walk of this series at Cubbon Park, I look forward to meeting citizens who make this city truly special. The spirit, compassion, and ideas of Bengalureans have made this journey meaningful. Join me tomorrow from 7 am to 10 am at Cubbon Park and be part of this collective journey for a better Bengaluru."

Under this campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar held a 'Bengaluru Nadige' (Walk for Bengaluru) programme at the Koramangala park in Bengaluru, where he interacted with locals and listened to their concerns on October 19.

On October 18, the "Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)" programme was conducted at Venkayya Eco Park in the KR Puram assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shivakumar on Saturday challenged Union Minister Kumaraswamy to come for an open debate with proof instead of 'hit and run' allegations.

Speaking to reporters at the City Civil Court, he said, “If Kumaraswamy has evidence of his allegations, let him present it before the people of the state. He has been given a position; let him present the facts before the people instead of threatening with pen drives and things like that.”

"Let him expose whatever he wants to; he has the Union government with him. DK Shivakumar is not the one who is scared by threats," he said.

Asked about Kumaraswamy's statement that they will form the government after 2.5 years, he said, “I have heard this many a time. His party has come down to 18 seats under his leadership, and it will fall to 8-9 seats in the next election. We will acquire land wherever Kumaraswamy wants if he is willing to bring in industries.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)