Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised the Centre’s GST policy, stating it’s hurting small traders and vendors. He also highlighted Congress-led development plans, including metro expansion and water projects for Bengaluru North.

Hoskote: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that small traders and street vendors in the State are facing problems due to the GST introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

Notices Issued Even to Coconut and Vegetable Vendors

Speaking at an event organised here to distribute government benefits to the people, he said, “Notices are being issued to all those who are doing business of over Rs 40 lakh, and notices are being issued to tender coconut sellers, vegetable vendors, etc. This is the achievement of the Union government. The traders don't have to worry; we will take necessary actions to protect their interests.”

Shivakumar said that the State government has made several appeals to the Centre for funds for the last two years.

"We have made several appeals to the Centre for funds for the last two years, but none of the BJP MPs are speaking for the state. They are not concerned about the poor of the state. Karnataka gets only Rs 13 for every Rs 100 it gives to the Centre in the form of taxes," he said.

Congress to Bring Yettinahole Water to Bengaluru North by 2027

"We are committed to getting Yettinahole waters to the Bengaluru North district by 2027. BJP did not bother supplying water to this region; it was the Congress which is getting water for the region. We have also decided to prepare a DPR to bring the metro to Hoskote, and we will ensure it is complete during our term," he added.

He said that the State government has taken steps to regularise B-Khata properties in Bengaluru.

"We have also taken steps to regularise B khatas in Bengaluru. Our government is also giving out more than one crore of patta khatas to scheduled tribes. Hoskote is a large producer of milk, and our 'ksheera dhaare' programme is helping dairy farmers in a big way," he said.

Dam Repairs to Begin After Safety Committee Report

Earlier in the day, addressing reporters after offering Bagina at Kabini reservoir in Mysore, Shivakumar said that repair works at the state's dams would be taken up on a priority basis once the technical Committee on dam safety submits its report.

"We had set up a technical committee on dam safety after one of the gates at Tunga Bhadra reservoir was damaged. We will take necessary action once we receive the report," he said.

"We offered Bagina today. Kabini was not full for the last two years, but it is full this year. Kabini has been of great help during years of poor rainfall. Our MLAs have given a proposal to develop the area. During the Cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, we approved projects worth Rs 35 crore. We have also submitted a DPR for a drip irrigation project at a cost of Rs 88 crore," he added.