Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar reaffirmed the state’s commitment to expedite the Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects, vowing to resolve legal hurdles and ensure Karnataka utilizes its rightful water share.

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister, DK Shivakumar, reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to resolving legal hurdles and fast-tracking the Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects. Responding to a question by MLA NH Konaraddi during Question Hour, Shivakumar stressed that people of Karnataka, across political affiliations, have fought a united battle for the state’s rightful water share. He emphasized that the court’s verdict had already secured allocation of water to Karnataka.

Central Water Commission’s Approval and Goa’s Objection

Shivakumar pointed out that the Central Water Commission had earlier granted approval for Karnataka to utilise its allocated water share, sparking celebrations across the state. However, in 2023, a Goa official issued a show-cause notice to the Karnataka government questioning the project’s legitimacy.

He challenged the authority of the official, stating that only the Central government or the court had the power to issue such directives. “If I were in power then, I would have disregarded the notice and gone ahead with the project,” Shivakumar remarked.

Efforts at the Centre

The Deputy CM further explained that several individuals from Karnataka had approached the court following Goa’s objection. Since assuming charge of the Water Resources Ministry, he has personally met the Union Water Resources Minister four times and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi thrice. Joshi has also scheduled another meeting this month.

Shivakumar asserted Karnataka’s right to utilize “every drop” of its allocated share under the Kalasa-Banduri project. He said that the tender has been finalized and legal aspects are under review.

Legal Route and Future Plans

Highlighting the persistent delays caused by legal disputes, Shivakumar suggested that Karnataka may even consider withdrawing the case pending before the Supreme Court and directly initiating the project. Discussions with the Advocate General are underway regarding this option.

He underlined the urgency of the project, stressing that Karnataka continues to lose valuable water due to prolonged delays. He urged a united front across party lines and assured that he would bring the issue to the Prime Minister’s attention. Shivakumar also announced plans to set a date soon for a joint delegation visit to Delhi to press for early implementation.