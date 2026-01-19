In Karnataka, devotee Sanna Durgappa Parivar carried a 50 kg rice packet over 15 km from Talakanakapura to Koppal Gavi Mutt for the Mahadasoha during the Gavisiddeshwara fair. His act of devotion earned praise from temple authorities and locals.

In an extraordinary display of devotion, a young man named Sanna Durgappa Parivar from Talakanakapura village near Irkalagada in Koppal taluk, Karnataka, undertook a 15 km pilgrimage on Sunday, carrying a 50 kg packet of rice to offer as part of the Mahadasoha at Koppal’s Gavi Mutt. His remarkable act of faith and dedication has drawn admiration from devotees, temple authorities, and the local community alike.

50 kg Rice Packet Carried With Devotion

Sanna Durgappa carried the full half-quintal rice packet on his shoulder from his village to the Gavi Mutt in Koppal city, Karnataka. The gesture was part of the Gavisiddeshwara fair, during which devotees traditionally bring grains and other offerings for the Mahadasoha. Demonstrating exceptional determination, he began his journey at 6:45 am and reached the mutt by 11 am.

“I have offered this service by carrying rice out of devotion for the Mahadasoha being held as part of the fair,” said Sanna Durgappa. His dedication was recognised and felicitated by the Gavi Sree, honouring his heartfelt contribution.

Rice Service by Devotees at Gavi Mutt

As part of the Gavisiddeshwara fair, devotees actively participate in the Mahadasoha by offering grains, food, and other essentials. Sanna Durgappa’s 15 km trek, carrying the 50 kg rice packet, exemplifies the spirit of selfless service and devotion that forms the cornerstone of the religious celebrations at Koppal Gavi Mutt in Karnataka.