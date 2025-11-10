A 13-year-old Mysuru student suffered life-threatening genital injuries after being attacked by three classmates, who had been bullying and extorting him. Despite the severity, the school and police have reportedly taken no action.

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old student who held a leadership position in his eighth-grade class suffered life-threatening injuries following a brutal attack by three fellow students on October 25. The severity of the assault, which targeted the victim's genitals, has left medical professionals fighting to save the child's health, with one testicle ruptured and emergency surgical intervention required. What makes this case particularly alarming is the calculated nature of the harassment. The victim endured persistent intimidation from his attackers, who repeatedly extorted money from him. They also demanded that the boy give them with a mobile phone and subjected him to bullying and physical assault when he refused their demands.

Institutional Failure Raises Red Flags

Despite the critical nature of the injuries and the clear criminal conduct involved, no disciplinary measures have been implemented by the school administration, no police complaint has been officially registered, and no institutional support has been extended to the victim's family. The silence from both the educational institution and law enforcement has forced the boy's parents to seek intervention from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), essentially pleading for the basic protection their child deserves under law. The incident raises several questions as well.



How did such severe bullying go unnoticed or unaddressed by school authorities? Why has no action been taken despite the gravity of injuries requiring surgical intervention? What measures exist to protect other students from similar violence? Is there an attempt to minimize or conceal the incident to protect the institution's reputation? These questions hang heavy over an institution that has prioritized silence over student welfare. With mounting medical bills already running into lakhs of rupees and their child's condition remaining critical, the victim's parents are navigating a nightmare no family should face. They are not only dealing with their son's physical trauma and uncertain recovery but also battling institutional apathy.