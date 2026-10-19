An advocate was shot dead at his home in Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield, Bengaluru, on October 18. Police suspect a property or shed rental dispute as the motive and have formed four special teams to trace the assailants.

A lawyer identified as Manjunath was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside his residence in Pattandur Agrahara, Bengaluru, at around 11.30 pm on October 18. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Whitefield police station and has raised concerns in the locality. According to preliminary reports, the assailants knocked on Manjunath's door and called him outside before allegedly shooting him in the forehead and fleeing the scene.

Police suspect that a dispute over the rental of sheds and land may have been the motive behind the murder. Four special teams have reportedly been formed to trace the suspects, while investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Bengaluru Lawyer Murdered in Whitefield

The murder took place in Pattandur Agrahara, an area under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru. Manjunath, a lawyer who reportedly owned several properties in the area, was at his residence when the assailants allegedly approached him late at night.

According to the available information, two men arrived at his house, knocked on the door and called him outside. When Manjunath opened the door, one of the assailants allegedly shot him in the forehead. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the attack, with police investigating a possible connection between the murder and a property-related dispute.

Shed Rental Dispute Suspected to Be the Motive

Preliminary reports suggest that a heated argument had taken place between Manjunath and some tenants approximately an hour before the murder. The disagreement reportedly concerned the rental of sheds on land owned by the lawyer.

Manjunath was said to own several acres of land in the Whitefield area, where more than 100 sheds were reportedly rented out to tenants. Investigators are examining whether the alleged altercation or any underlying disagreement over rent or property contributed to the crime.

However, the suspected motive has not been conclusively established, and the circumstances surrounding the dispute remain under investigation.

Suspects Allegedly Arrived on a Delivery Motorcycle

According to preliminary reports, the two suspects may have arrived on a motorcycle associated with a food delivery service. The vehicle's possible connection to the crime is one of the details that investigators may examine as part of their investigation.

The suspects allegedly fled immediately after shooting Manjunath and remain at large, according to the available information. Reports have also raised suspicions that two individuals originally from Bihar may have been involved. However, their identities and alleged involvement have not been officially confirmed.

Investigators are expected to examine available evidence and other leads to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Contract Killing Angle Under Investigation

Given the reported disagreement over property and rental arrangements, investigators are also examining the possibility that the attack was planned. Some reports have raised the suspicion of a contract killing, commonly referred to as supari in India, linked to a property dispute.

However, the alleged contract killing angle remains unconfirmed. The ongoing investigation is expected to establish whether the murder stemmed from a personal dispute, a financial disagreement or a premeditated conspiracy.

Whitefield Police Form Four Special Teams

The Whitefield police have reportedly registered a case and launched an investigation into the murder. Four special teams have been formed to trace the suspects and gather evidence related to the shooting.

Investigators are focusing on the events leading up to the attack, the reported altercation over shed rentals and the movements of the suspects before and after the crime.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. The identities of the assailants, the suspected motive and the possible involvement of other individuals are yet to be conclusively established.

The murder of the Bengaluru lawyer has drawn attention to the reported property dispute, while the police continue their efforts to establish the facts and apprehend those responsible.