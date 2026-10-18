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Bengaluru: Chemical Tanker Catches Fire on NICE Road, 5-Km Traffic Jam Reported (WATCH)
A chemical tanker caught fire on Bengaluru's NICE Road following a tyre blowout, triggering a massive traffic jam near the Kanakapura toll plaza. Firefighters rushed to the spot as traffic congestion stretched for several kilometres.
Tyre burst flips chemical tanker
A massive traffic jam was reported on Bengaluru's NICE Road after a chemical tanker overturned and caught fire near the Kanakapura toll plaza.
The incident reportedly occurred after a tyre blowout while the tanker was travelling from Anjanapura towards the city.
Tanker Fire Causes Major Traffic Jam on NICE Road
Fire brigade personnel and Talaghattapura traffic police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident.
As the tanker has been burning for over an hour, a massive traffic jam has built up on Bengaluru's NICE Road.
Traffic Jams Stretch for Kilometres on NICE Road
Traffic congestion has stretched for around 5 kilometres on NICE Road from Anjanapura towards Bengaluru city, while vehicles heading out of the city are facing a queue stretching for approximately 3 kilometres.
Petrol tanker accident at Nice Road Bengaluru. #Bengaluru https://t.co/q3TdcE36br
— Deependra Dev (@imdev9313) October 18, 2026
Firefighting Operations Underway After Chemical Tanker Overturns
Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze after a chemical tanker travelling from Chennai to Mumbai overturned following a tyre blowout.
During the incident, the tanker also grazed a car travelling along the same route.
Chemical Tanker Fire Raises Fears of Possible Explosion
A fire has been raging on Bengaluru's NICE Road for the past hour and a half, involving a tanker with four separate compartments.
Two of the compartments contain chemicals, raising fears of a possible explosion.
Preparations Underway for a Controlled Blast
Firefighters are reportedly preparing for a controlled blast to manage the situation, as bringing the blaze under control remains challenging due to the risk of an explosion involving the chemical-filled compartments.
According to reports, no casualties have been reported so far.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT | BENGALURU
Traffic has come to a standstill on NICE Road from Electronic City Toll towards Kanakapura Road/Mysuru following a truck accident.
⚠️ Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch for the next few hours and plan alternate routes 🚗
@ChristinMP_
#BengaluruTraffic #niceroad #TrafficAlert #Bengaluru
— Pulse of the People (@CitizenPulseX) October 18, 2026
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