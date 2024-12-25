Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak of Khanapur station has been suspended for negligence after allegedly allowing unauthorized individuals, including political leaders and mediapersons, to enter the station while BJP MLC C.T. Ravi was in custody.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak of Khanapur station has been suspended for negligence after allegedly allowing political leaders and others to enter the station while BJP MLC C.T. Ravi was in custody. The suspension order was issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Belagavi, on December 21.

Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi

Ravi had been arrested on December 19 from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. The arrest followed allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a legislative council session. He was initially taken to Hirebagewadi police station, where a case under sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to sexual harassment and actions insulting the modesty of a woman, had been registered. For security reasons and due to the large crowd gathered outside Hirebagewadi station, Ravi was subsequently transferred to Khanapur police station.

According to the official order, Nayak, as the officer in charge of the Khanapur station, was instructed to manage his staff effectively and restrict the entry of unauthorized individuals into the premises. However, the station reportedly became chaotic when numerous political leaders and mediapersons entered, creating a noisy environment.

"A large number of mediapersons, supporters and party workers gathered and created a chaotic atmosphere in Khanapura police station. There was also the possibility of additional supporters and Congress workers arriving. All these factors also had the potential to disrupt public order," the police stated.

Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks
 

