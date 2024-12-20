BREAKING: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi

Karnataka High Court granted interim bail and immediate release of BJP MLC CT Ravi, who was arrested and allegedly assaulted by the police on Thursday.

Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim bail and immediate release of BJP MLA CT Ravi, who was arrested and allegedly assaulted by the police on Thursday. The development came after he allegedly insulted state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The court has directed the police to release CT Ravi with a condition that he should be available for investigation as and when required. 

Also Read: Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC

An FIR was filed against CT Ravi on the complaint by Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar that he allegedly used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council yesterday.

Earlier, CT Ravi claimed that there was a conspiracy to kill him through false complaints and he  accused the police of negligence, stating that they had failed to file a complaint or a zero FIR.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR," CT Ravi said in a video released by news agency ANI.

"If something happens to me, Congress government must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me," he added.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of using 'Emergency-like' tactics, stating, "They are treating me like a criminal, and it's causing doubt in me. I have served as a minister and I am a representative of the people."

In response, CT Ravi filed a counter-complaint, accusing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, and Saddam of conspiring to murder him.
Senior BJP leader Ravi has been accused of sexual harassment and charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly using words, gestures, or actions meant to insult a woman's modesty. Ravi, however, denied the allegations on Thursday, calling them "false."

The controversy began on Thursday following a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition parties in Karnataka over alleged comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which were seen as disrespectful towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. During this turmoil in the Assembly, Ravi was accused of making a sexually inappropriate remark aimed at Congress member and Karnataka’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Laxmi Hebbalkar. Initially detained on the premises, Ravi was then transferred to a nearby police station in a van and later moved to the Khanapur station, 25 kilometers away.

Also Read: Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns snt

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

Threatened and drained Amid Atul Subhash suicide case, Gurugram techie details harassment by wife AJR

'Threatened and drained': Amid Atul Subhash suicide case, Gurugram techie details harassment by wife

'Registered strong protest with Bangladesh against Yunus advisor's' ANNEXING' India remark: MEA (WATCH) shk

'Registered strong protest with Bangladesh against Yunus advisor's' 'ANNEXING India' remark: MEA (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph AJR

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon