BREAKING: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim bail and immediate release of BJP MLA CT Ravi, who was arrested and allegedly assaulted by the police on Thursday. The development came after he allegedly insulted state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The court has directed the police to release CT Ravi with a condition that he should be available for investigation as and when required.

An FIR was filed against CT Ravi on the complaint by Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar that he allegedly used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council yesterday.

Earlier, CT Ravi claimed that there was a conspiracy to kill him through false complaints and he accused the police of negligence, stating that they had failed to file a complaint or a zero FIR.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR," CT Ravi said in a video released by news agency ANI.

"If something happens to me, Congress government must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me," he added.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of using 'Emergency-like' tactics, stating, "They are treating me like a criminal, and it's causing doubt in me. I have served as a minister and I am a representative of the people."

In response, CT Ravi filed a counter-complaint, accusing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, and Saddam of conspiring to murder him.

Senior BJP leader Ravi has been accused of sexual harassment and charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly using words, gestures, or actions meant to insult a woman's modesty. Ravi, however, denied the allegations on Thursday, calling them "false."

The controversy began on Thursday following a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition parties in Karnataka over alleged comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which were seen as disrespectful towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. During this turmoil in the Assembly, Ravi was accused of making a sexually inappropriate remark aimed at Congress member and Karnataka’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Laxmi Hebbalkar. Initially detained on the premises, Ravi was then transferred to a nearby police station in a van and later moved to the Khanapur station, 25 kilometers away.

