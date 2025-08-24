Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra ‘Puppy’ was arrested by the ED for alleged illegal betting and money laundering. BJP Karnataka slammed Congress, warning that more corrupt leaders will soon be exposed.

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment for the Congress in Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chitradurga MLA KC Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppy’, in connection with a multi-crore illegal betting and money laundering racket. The BJP in Karnataka wasted no time in attacking the ruling party, calling the arrest proof that “Congress leaders are unparalleled in looting the state.” BJP leaders alleged that while the Central government is cracking down on online betting through a ban, Congress leaders themselves are reaping profits from the very industry they pretend to oppose. The arrest has jolted state politics, adding fresh fuel to the ongoing BJP vs. Congress battle in Karnataka.

BJP Karnataka Targets Congress Over MLA’s Arrest

BJP leaders took to social media soon after the arrest, claiming that the case exposes the “mask of corruption” within the Congress.

BJP accused Congress MLA Veerendra of pocketing “hundreds of crores” through illegal casinos and betting platforms.

They also targeted Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who has been opposing the Centre’s Online Gambling Prohibition Act, warning that “more corrupt faces will soon be unmasked.”

Hashtags like #CongressLootsKarnataka and #CongressFailsKarnataka were widely circulated by BJP Karnataka handles.

What Was Seized In The ED Raid?

The Enforcement Directorate claimed to have unearthed a massive haul of illicit wealth from Veerendra’s operations:

₹12 crore cash (including foreign currency)

Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore

10 kg of silver

Four luxury vehicles

17 bank accounts and two lockers frozen

This makes it one of the largest seizures in recent years linked to political corruption and gambling in Karnataka.

Political And International Connections Under Scanner

Investigators believe that Veerendra’s empire had foreign links and political backing, which enabled him to expand his illegal business without detection for years. His operations allegedly spanned small towns in Karnataka, tourist hubs in Goa, and financial fronts in Dubai. The ED is expected to push for custodial interrogation to uncover the money trail and expose possible political beneficiaries.

A Major Setback For Congress In Karnataka

The arrest of Chitradurga MLA Veerendra has provided BJP Karnataka with fresh ammunition against the Congress government. With the state already witnessing heated debates over corruption, governance, and law enforcement, this high-profile arrest could tilt the political narrative further.