Bengaluru: Bengaluru: A social media post by the Karnataka Congress (KPCC) sparked controversy amid rising India-Pakistan border tensions. The post, which criticised the IMF loan approval for Pakistan, included a map of India that inaccurately showed Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The error quickly gained attention, and despite KPCC deleting the post within minutes, screenshots continued to circulate widely on social media. DK Shivakumar, expressing his displeasure, reportedly reprimanded the social media team for the blunder.

Bengaluru South District update

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South is inevitable, despite any opposition. Speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised by the City Council at the Junior College grounds, he emphasised, “I will repay the opportunity you gave me. Bengaluru South will be developed under the Bengaluru brand, while Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters.”

He further stated, "The people of Ramanagara have given opportunities to some individuals who have failed to fulfil their promises. After 25 years, Congress is now in power here, and we will guide the district toward development." Shivakumar also addressed efforts to limit Ambedkar’s legacy to only the Scheduled Castes, reiterating that he fought for equality and belongs to everyone. He mentioned the practice of reading the Constitution's preamble at party meetings, which he initiated after taking charge.