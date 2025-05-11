Deputy CM DK Shivakumar praised Dakshina Kannada for having the highest disciplined loan repayment rate in Karnataka. Speaking at the Silver Jubilee 2025 convention of Navodaya Self-Help Groups, he emphasised the region's cooperative spirit.

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded Dakshina Kannada district for having the highest rate of disciplined loan repayment to banks and cooperatives in Karnataka. He was speaking at the launch of the Silver Jubilee–2025 convention of Navodaya Self-Help Groups in the city on Saturday.

‘My political career began in the cooperative sector. Now, as Deputy Chief Minister, I have lit the lamp of cooperation. The coastal region, home to powerful spiritual centres like Kateel, Dharmasthala, and Subramanya, is a sacred land where religion and power converge. There is no shortage of educational and religious places here. If loans are being repaid with the highest discipline in banks and cooperatives in the state, it is in Dakshina Kannada district,’ he praised.

Strength from women’s empowerment

Highlighting the role of women, Shivakumar said, “Women are strengthening the cooperative movement, and this will significantly contribute to the development of both the state and the nation. I place great faith in women and youth. We have created guarantee schemes for them and are committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us.”

Drawing an analogy, he added, “Money and blood both circulate well when health is good; so too does cooperation thrive under the right conditions. One who understands the sacrifices of women understands the strength of a family. Lakhs of mothers have lit the lamp of their homes and have become assets to this country.”

He further emphasized, “We never say ‘father tongue,’ we say ‘mother tongue’ and ‘motherland’. That is the reverence our nation holds for women.” He also commended Dr Rajendra Kumar, calling him a dedicated cooperative leader in the coastal region who has served people, especially women, without seeking power. Shivakumar congratulated him for founding the Navodaya Charitable Trust and working towards financial empowerment for all.

SHG's Catalysts for progress

Releasing the commemorative issue Santhrupti, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade praised the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), saying, “In the Dharmasthala Rural Development Project too, SHGs play a vital role in societal progress. The efforts of Dr M.N.R. in forming SHGs are truly commendable.”

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji offered his blessings at the event. Cooperation Minister Rajanna, Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur, former Minister Murugesh Nirani, Adani Group President Kishor Alva, and other dignitaries were also present.