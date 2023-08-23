Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

In a bid to safeguard the interests of the people of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister, addressing pressing water disputes concerning the Cauvery, Mahadayi, and Mekedatu rivers.



The announcement followed a comprehensive all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha conference hall, where opposition leaders and MPs engaged in dialogue regarding these contentious issues.

Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

Asserting a resolute commitment to safeguard Kannada land, language, water, and culture, Siddaramaiah emphasized the collective responsibility to protect the welfare of the state's 7 crore Kannadigas.

Encouraging cross-party collaboration, the Chief Minister appealed for cooperation in forming the all-party delegation. He reiterated that the state has diligently secured the well-being of farmers in the Cauvery basin, taking necessary steps to shield crops.

Key Points from Chief Minister's Address:

* Soliciting Serious Consideration of All-Party Leaders' Suggestions

* Extensive Activity: Cauvery Authority - 22 meetings; Control Committee - 84 meetings

* Competent Representation: Officers and Advocates Highlight State's Position

* Rainfall Shortfall: Notable Decrease in Annual Rainfall

* Tactical Argument: Strong Advocacy Resulted in Reduced Water Release to Tamil Nadu

* Legal Support: Providing Necessary Assistance to Legal and Expert Teams

* Hardship Sharing Formula: Balancing Agricultural Needs with Drinking Water Requirements

* Persistent Stand: Firm Rejection of Water Release to Tamil Nadu

* Scientific Approach: Necessity for a Logical Hardship Sharing Formula

The meeting saw the participation of prominent figures including Water Resources and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers Basavaraja Bommai, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and others. Notable legal experts, officials, and representatives from various political parties also attended the gathering.

As the state navigates intricate water conflicts, the Chief Minister's appeal for unity echoes a shared concern for Kannadigas' welfare and the preservation of the region's vital resources.