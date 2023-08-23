Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    In a bid to safeguard the interests of the people of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister, addressing pressing water disputes concerning the Cauvery, Mahadayi, and Mekedatu rivers. 

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 5:48 PM IST


    The announcement followed a comprehensive all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha conference hall, where opposition leaders and MPs engaged in dialogue regarding these contentious issues.
    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    Asserting a resolute commitment to safeguard Kannada land, language, water, and culture, Siddaramaiah emphasized the collective responsibility to protect the welfare of the state's 7 crore Kannadigas. 

    Encouraging cross-party collaboration, the Chief Minister appealed for cooperation in forming the all-party delegation. He reiterated that the state has diligently secured the well-being of farmers in the Cauvery basin, taking necessary steps to shield crops.

    Key Points from Chief Minister's Address:

    *  Soliciting Serious Consideration of All-Party Leaders' Suggestions

    *  Extensive Activity: Cauvery Authority - 22 meetings; Control Committee - 84 meetings

    * Competent Representation: Officers and Advocates Highlight State's Position

    * Rainfall Shortfall: Notable Decrease in Annual Rainfall

    * Tactical Argument: Strong Advocacy Resulted in Reduced Water Release to Tamil Nadu

    * Legal Support: Providing Necessary Assistance to Legal and Expert Teams

    * Hardship Sharing Formula: Balancing Agricultural Needs with Drinking Water Requirements

    * Persistent Stand: Firm Rejection of Water Release to Tamil Nadu

    * Scientific Approach: Necessity for a Logical Hardship Sharing Formula

    The meeting saw the participation of prominent figures including Water Resources and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers Basavaraja Bommai, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and others. Notable legal experts, officials, and representatives from various political parties also attended the gathering.

    As the state navigates intricate water conflicts, the Chief Minister's appeal for unity echoes a shared concern for Kannadigas' welfare and the preservation of the region's vital resources.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval vkp

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing vkp

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing 

    Scrapping of National Education Policy: Union Minister asks 8 questions to Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

    Scrapping of National Education Policy: Union Minister asks 8 questions to Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    Over a decade since launch, Namma Metro achieves Rs 40 crore profit vkp

    Over a decade since launch, Namma Metro achieves Rs 40 crore profit

    Recent Stories

    Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

    Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

    Bong Boost: 7 best Bengali places to visit in Mumbai ADC EIA

    Bong Boost: 7 best Bengali restaurants to visit in Mumbai

    7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal LMA

    7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE India historic moon mission watch here gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Vikram Lander manoeuvres for Moon landing

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon