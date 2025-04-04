user
Goodyear Tire Speeds Toward Best Week In 5 Months As Trump Tariffs Leave It Unscathed: Retail Traders Pile In

On Monday, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu upgraded Goodyear to 'Buy' from 'Hold,' setting a $13 price target — implying a 27% upside from the last close.

Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. were among the few equities to end higher in a sea of red on Thursday, as investors were encouraged by the company’s apparent insulation from President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

The Akron, Ohio-based rubber tire maker makes most of its products in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal, and could see demand spike if Americans hold onto their aging cars amid increased auto tariffs.

The company’s stock rose over 13% on Thursday, hitting highs last seen in late February, and was headed for its best weekly performance since November.

On Stocktwits, message volume for Goodyear soared by 1,150% this week — the highest jump among automobile-linked stocks on the platform.

Sentiment among retail investors has also flipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ during this period.

GT sentiment and message volume on April 3.png GT sentiment and message volume on April 3. | source: Stocktwits

One user labeled the stock’s gains as “capital rotation” amid the tariff pressure. “Looking to be a position trade or even an investment here.”

Another optimistic watcher noted that rubber tires are a “necessity” and expects Goodyear to retest the $9.72 support level.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu upgraded Goodyear to 'Buy' from 'Hold,' setting a $13 price target — implying a 27% upside from the last close.

Yu pointed to several catalysts behind the call, including Goodyear's exit from the off-the-road tire segment, the sale of its Dunlop intellectual property, and an upcoming divestiture of its chemicals business, according to The Fly.

Citing discussions with company leadership, Yu said Goodyear has the "necessary traction" to hit its $1.5 billion cost-saving and margin improvement goal by the end of 2026.

Deutsche Bank also highlighted Goodyear as a likely "relative winner" under the Trump administration's tariff regime, given that most of its U.S. demand is met through domestic production. 

While tariffs could weigh on new vehicle sales, the firm believes Goodyear's strong presence in the replacement tire market — with better margins — could help cushion any potential downside.

Goodyear’s stock is up nearly 12% this year. According to Koyfin, three analysts rate it ‘buy’ while five recommend ‘hold.’

