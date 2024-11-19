Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

The Karnataka government plans to cancel 14 lakh ineligible BPL cards, with 3.63 lakh already revoked. Eligible families will retain their benefits, while public outrage grows over alleged wrongful cancellations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that genuine beneficiaries will face no inconvenience.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

The Karnataka government has initiated a massive overhaul of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards to identify and cancel those held by ineligible individuals. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa assured that eligible families will not face any inconvenience during this process. He added that BPL cards wrongfully cancelled will be reinstated within 24 hours upon verification.  

As per official records, 14 lakh BPL cards are set to be cancelled for non-compliance with Central Government rules. So far, 3.63 lakh ineligible cards have been revoked, while 10.38 lakh cards are pending review. Muniyappa clarified that families meeting eligibility criteria will retain their BPL status. However, those ineligible under the norms will have their cards converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) status.  

The cancelled cards include those belonging to tax-paying individuals, government employees, and families exceeding the prescribed income threshold. Cards held by individuals who misrepresent their financial status or own assets beyond the eligibility cap are also being reviewed.  

Who will lose BPL cards?

Ineligible families flagged for BPL card cancellation include:  
- Families with members paying income tax.  
- Government and semi-government employees.  
- Permanent employees of boards and corporations.  
- Individuals owning more than 7.5 acres of irrigated or dry land.  
- Families owning four-wheelers.  
- Renters exceeding the prescribed income threshold.  
- Families conducting annual transactions beyond the BPL limit.  

Public outrage over card cancellations  

The government’s decision has sparked public anger in several areas, with allegations that eligible individuals, including poor farmers and labourers, are losing their cards without proper notice. In districts like Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura, many BPL cardholders have expressed distress over losing access to subsidized rations and healthcare benefits.  

For instance, in Vijayapura district, 4,856 BPL cards have been converted to APL status. Among these, 1,932 cardholders were identified as income taxpayers, while 368 were government employees. Officials in the district have imposed fines totalling Rs 20 lakh on violators. Similar actions have been reported in Uttara Kannada and Vijayanagar districts.  

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, BPL cards of ineligible families are being identified through detailed surveys. The department clarified that only individuals with incomes exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh annually, or those with government jobs, have been targeted. Officials have assured that eligible families whose cards were accidentally cancelled can reapply with the required documents for reinstatement.  

Farmers in Chitradurga district voiced concerns about losing access to healthcare and essential services due to card cancellations. “We are struggling to afford treatment in private hospitals. If our BPL cards are cancelled, it will create serious problems for us,” one farmer said.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that no eligible family will be denied a BPL card. "The government will ensure that deserving individuals below the poverty line continue to receive the benefits they are entitled to," he assured.  

