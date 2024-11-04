Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders to withdraw Waqf notices issued to farmers immediately

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ordered officials to withdraw Waqf property notices issued to farmers, stressing the government’s commitment to safeguarding their land. He condemned officials' actions, attributing political unrest to their decisions, and warned against any actions disrupting farmers’ lands or livelihoods.

In a decisive move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to revoke notices identifying farmers’ lands as Waqf property in several areas across the state. This comes amid widespread concern among farmers who received notices claiming their land encroached on Waqf property, a move that stirred political unrest and led to fierce debates.

The issue gained attention when officials from various districts, including Vijayapur, issued notices to farmers, sparking apprehension and discontent among hundreds of landowners. In response, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting on Saturday, coinciding with the Diwali festival, to address the concerns. Senior officials from the Revenue Department, the Minority Welfare Department, and the Waqf Board were summoned, with Siddaramaiah reprimanding the authorities responsible for issuing the controversial notices.



Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah made it clear that the government would not tolerate actions that create distress among farmers. "Issuing these unnecessary notices has not only caused unrest among people but has also given opposition parties, such as JDS and BJP, an opportunity to leverage the situation for political gain,” he said. The Chief Minister warned that any disruption to land owned by farmers would be met with strict action. He also ordered that any amendments made in Pahani records without due notice to the landowners should be annulled immediately.



Waqf property dispute: BJP is exploiting issue for politics, says HM G Parameshwar

Siddaramaiah attributed the controversy to the “irresponsible actions” of certain officials, accusing them of jeopardizing the peace and stability of the state. He emphasized that no decision should inconvenience the farmers, adding that it was imperative to avoid policies or actions that would affect their livelihood.

In addition to the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by several key figures, including Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rajendra Kataria, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Ponnanna, and Waqf Board CEO Jilani.

Latest Videos