Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Bengaluru: In a recent press conference, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured farmers that their land would not be taken away for any reason. "We have asked the farmers to withdraw the notice given to them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already issued a clear order. Farmers are our breadwinners. Why would we take their land?" he emphasized.

The minister spoke to the media on Saturday, addressing the ongoing issue of encroachment on Waqf Board land in the state. He claimed that approximately 90 per cent of the encroachers are Muslims, while Hindus account for only about 10 per cent of the encroachments. Khan clarified that there is no intention to target any specific group in this matter.



Responding to recent comments from a BJP leader calling for his resignation, Khan dismissed the remarks, stating, "The BJP is merely promoting a narrative. Has there ever been a Waqf meeting held by Bommai before? A video has shown otherwise. This land belongs to Allah. What can we do when they are spreading misinformation?"

In response to recent controversies surrounding Waqf property notices, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for the immediate withdrawal of any notices issued by district Waqf boards targeting farmers. This directive follows a notice issued just yesterday that sparked significant concern within the farming community, prompting the Chief Minister to take swift action to address the issue.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar criticized the BJP, accusing the party of politicizing the situation for their gain. He remarked, "Let them protest and claim their rights," suggesting that the BJP's stance reflects a political agenda rather than genuine concern for farmers. Parameshwar also questioned the BJP's commitment to the agricultural sector, citing the three agricultural laws they enacted, which he claims brought hardship and hostility among farmers, challenging their motives in addressing these critical issues.

