Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejected BJP's resignation demands following the Bengaluru stampede, citing BJP's inaction during past similar incidents like the Kumbh Mela stampede. He accused the BJP of politicizing the tragedy.

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dismissed the BJP's demand for his resignation over the Bengaluru stampede, accusing the party of "doing politics in everything."

CM questions BJP’s silence on other stampedes

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned as to why the BJP had not demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when a stampede occurred during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year.



"40-50 people died in a stampede at Kumbh Mela. Did they demand the chief minister's resignation then? A bridge collapsed on the day of the inauguration, and 140 people died. Did they demand the Prime Minister's resignation then?" Siddaramaiah asked while talking to reporters here.



"The BJP has a habit of misleading people by telling lies and demanding resignations. The BJP does politics in everything," he added.



Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Karnataka government over the Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 people during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations.



Joshi demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, citing their "irresponsible and insensitive" handling of the crowd.

RCB felicitation event preceded stampede

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team was officially felicitated by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha (State Assembly) on June 4, before the stampede incident occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.



Following the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives and left many injured, the Karnataka Government on June 5 suspended top police officials at the Cubbon Park Police Station and formed a one-man commission under a retired High Court Judge to probe the incident. (ANI)

