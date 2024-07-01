Dengue fever: Plants to plant during monsoon that repel mosquitoes

Lifestyle
Tulsi, revered for its medicinal properties, emits an aroma that repels insects and mosquitoes. Easy to grow at home, it also aids in alleviating cough, cold, and digestive issues.
Known for its culinary uses, Mint's aroma wards off insects and mosquitoes effectively. Ideal for pot cultivation, it thrives in moist environments and has medicinal applications.
Used in decorations and worship, Marigold's scent acts as a natural mosquito repellent. Perfect for potted plants, it adds aesthetic value while keeping pests at bay.
Lavender's essential oil is a common ingredient in mosquito repellents. Its flowers, when grown at home, create a barrier that mosquitoes avoid, enhancing garden beauty.
Lemon Grass, known for its citrus scent, naturally repels mosquitoes. Ideal for small spaces, it ensures a mosquito-free environment during the rainy season.
As concerns over chemical repellents grow, natural alternatives like Tulsi, Mint, Ball Flower, Lavender, and Lemon Grass offer effective and sustainable solutions.
Amid rising dengue cases and heavy rains, planting these mosquito-repelling plants not only enhances home gardens but also contributes to a healthier, eco-friendly environment.