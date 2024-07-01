 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Dengue fever: Plants to plant during monsoon that repel mosquitoes

Image credits: Freepik

Tusli: A natural moquito repellant

Tulsi, revered for its medicinal properties, emits an aroma that repels insects and mosquitoes. Easy to grow at home, it also aids in alleviating cough, cold, and digestive issues.

Image credits: iStock

Mint: Fresh herb with pest repelling power

Known for its culinary uses, Mint's aroma wards off insects and mosquitoes effectively. Ideal for pot cultivation, it thrives in moist environments and has medicinal applications.

Image credits: iStock

Marigold: Beauty with moquito repelling benefits

Used in decorations and worship, Marigold's scent acts as a natural mosquito repellent. Perfect for potted plants, it adds aesthetic value while keeping pests at bay.

Image credits: iStock

Lavender: Fragrant defense against mosuitoes

Lavender's essential oil is a common ingredient in mosquito repellents. Its flowers, when grown at home, create a barrier that mosquitoes avoid, enhancing garden beauty.

Image credits: iStock

Lemon grass: Citrusy guardian against mosquitoes

Lemon Grass, known for its citrus scent, naturally repels mosquitoes. Ideal for small spaces, it ensures a mosquito-free environment during the rainy season.

Image credits: iStock

Natural vs chemical: Choosing eco-friendly options

As concerns over chemical repellents grow, natural alternatives like Tulsi, Mint, Ball Flower, Lavender, and Lemon Grass offer effective and sustainable solutions.

Image credits: Freepik

Embracing natural solutions

Amid rising dengue cases and heavy rains, planting these mosquito-repelling plants not only enhances home gardens but also contributes to a healthier, eco-friendly environment.

Image credits: Freepik
