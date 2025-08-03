Karnataka’s School Education Department has banned using government school students as spectators in events, restricting non-academic activities during school hours. The order also prohibits exams, meetings, or training that disrupt classes.

The world’s oldest known school, dating to 3000 BC in ancient Egypt, taught students reading, writing, and mathematics using clay tablets for lessons.

Ramanagara: From now on, government school students cannot be used as audience members for any government or private events.

Previously, school children were often involved in programmes such as anniversaries of prominent figures, government functions, and awareness rallies, activities that disrupted classroom learning and affected educational progress.

Taking this matter seriously, the Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a strict order prohibiting the use of government school students as spectators in events outside their school premises.

What's In The Order?

The order directs that:

No teacher or headmaster should be sent for training programmes, workshops, meetings, or other activities during school days and hours, whether through verbal or written orders or OOD (On Official Duty) instructions.

District Collectors and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats should refrain from issuing such directives.

No meetings or video conferences for school teachers and headmasters should be scheduled during school hours.

Officials must ensure that school functioning is not disturbed during their visits.

No government school students should be taken to participate or act as spectators in any programmes outside their school.

Restrictions On Using School Premises

External examinations (e.g., Karnataka Public Service Commission or other state/central government/private exams) must not be conducted on school premises during school days.

Such exams can only be conducted during public holidays or summer vacations as per rules.

Disciplinary action will be taken against Deputy Directors, Block Education Officers, DIET Principals, and Headmasters who violate these provisions.

Ban On Non-Educational Data Entry Orders

No officer, including Deputy Directors, Block Education Officers, DIET Principals, or Headmasters, should instruct teachers to enter data into private organisation software or systems of knowledge partners.

Disciplinary action will be taken against officers issuing such orders.

Ensuring Full Attendance And Learning

Under the Right to Education Act, students and teachers must be present in schools during school hours to ensure effective teaching and learning. Full attendance of teachers and headmasters is essential for improving learning outcomes and ensuring quality education in government schools.

Department’s Directive

All Deputy Directors of School Education, Block Education Officers, DIET Principals, and all officers/staff of the Department of School Education and Literacy at the state and district levels must strictly comply with the order, directed V. Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary of the department.

Public Response