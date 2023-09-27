Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

Karnataka witnesses fervent protests over Cauvery River water, culminating in a state-wide bandh on September 29. The film industry joins the cause, with a complete ban on movie-related activities, including screenings and shooting, while two films reschedule their release in solidarity.

For the past two weeks, Karnataka has been involved in a passionate battle over Cauvery River water. To support this cause, a state-wide bandh, led by Vatal Nagaraj, is scheduled for September 29. The Karnataka Board of Film Commerce has thrown its support to the bandh, collectively deciding that no new movies will be released, shown in theatres, or filmed on that day.

Vatal Nagaraj, in a media statement, noted that this marks the first time he has sought the film industry's support for a Karnataka bandh focused on the Cauvery water issue. He highlighted their whole-hearted endorsement by declaring a complete ban on cinema-related activities for the day, including shooting and movie screenings. Nagaraj also mentioned the commencement of a rally from the Town Hall.



Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest

N.M. Suresh, Chairman of the Karnataka Film Board of Trade, revealed that a meeting was held under Vatal Nagaraj's leadership, during which all affiliated parties unanimously agreed to back the bandh. They recognized the importance of upholding the film industry's dignity. Suresh called upon everyone to participate in the rally scheduled for the following day, starting from the film chamber at 9 AM. He reiterated that all affiliated organizations within the film industry would actively engage in the rally.

In a show of solidarity with the Karnataka bandh for Cauvery, two Kannada movies originally set for release on September 29 have been rescheduled to premiere a day earlier, on Thursday, September 28. This decision ensures that no movies will be released or filmed on the actual Karnataka bandh day. Umesh Bankar, President of the Producers Association, reaffirmed the industry's full support for the bandh, stating their commitment to the Cauvery water cause.