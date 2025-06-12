In a shocking case of police negligence, a wife in Bengaluru single-handedly solved her husband's murder after the Varthur police initially dismissed her concerns. Her relentless pursuit of justice led to the arrest of the culprit.

Bengaluru: In a shocking case under the jurisdiction of Varthur Police Station, a woman named Sushma has cracked the mystery of her husband’s murder, overcoming initial police negligence. The victim, Deepak, originally from Nepal, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, but it was his wife’s relentless pursuit of justice that led to the arrest of the accused. The police have now commended her courage and persistence.

Wife identifies decomposed body, suspects foul play

On May 1, Sushma identified a decomposed body discovered in a drain in Varthur as her husband’s. She noted a wound on his chest and suspected that he had been murdered. However, police officials registered only a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) and failed to launch a detailed investigation, dismissing her suspicions.

Sushma conducts own investigation, uncovers a confession

Refusing to accept the police's conclusion, Sushma began her own investigation. On June 5, a breakthrough came when the accused, Indra Bispa, reportedly confessed to the murder during a phone call to a relative, Karun Singh. Karun informed Sushma, who then filed a formal complaint with the Varthur Police.

Accused arrested after victim’s wife pursues justice

Following the complaint, police arrested Indra Bispa. Preliminary investigations suggest that on April 11, during a domestic dispute between Deepak and Sushma, Indra, who was a relative, tried to intervene. Deepak allegedly hit him, which enraged Indra, leading to the fatal attack. He then disposed of the body in a nearby drain.

Public anger over police negligence

The case has sparked public outrage over the police’s initial inaction and their failure to take the wife's concerns seriously. The community has praised Sushma's bravery and determination, with many calling it a rare and inspiring victory against institutional apathy.