A six-month-old baby boy died after choking on a dried hibiscus flower while playing at home in Mysuru district, Karnataka. The child was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The tragic incident has left the village in deep shock and mourning.

In a tragic incident that has left an entire village in shock, a six-and-a-half-month-old baby boy lost his life after accidentally choking on a dried hibiscus flower while playing at home. The heartbreaking incident took place in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district and highlights the unforeseen dangers that can arise from everyday household surroundings.

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The infant, identified as Chinmayi Gowda, was the second son of Sudarshan and Navya, residents of Doddahajjur village in Hunsur taluk. On Saturday, the child was playing indoors with his elder brother. A dried hibiscus flower, which had been offered for pooja and left near the doorstep, was lying on the floor. During play, the baby picked up a piece of the dried flower and placed it in his mouth.

Family Rushes Child to Hospital

It is suspected that the infant attempted to swallow the piece quickly, possibly out of fear that his brother might take it away. However, the fragment became lodged in his throat, leading to severe breathing difficulty. Initially, the family was unable to identify the cause of his distress. It was only after reaching the hospital that they realised he had swallowed the dried flower.

The child was first taken to a hospital in Hanagodu for initial treatment and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced care. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the baby could not be saved and passed away during treatment.

The incident has cast a deep pall of grief over Doddahajjur village. Residents are mourning the loss, and the bereaved parents are said to be inconsolable following the tragedy.