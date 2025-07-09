Kannada actor Darshan has been granted permission by a Bengaluru court to travel to Thailand from July 11 to 30 for the shooting of his film ‘Devil’. The court directed him to submit travel details upon return.

Bengaluru: The 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Tuesday permitted Kannada actor Darshan, the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to travel to Thailand from July 11 to July 30 for the shooting of his upcoming film Devil.

Mandatory disclosures after return

The court's order also stipulates that upon his return, Darshan must submit detailed information and documentation regarding his travel. This includes details of the country visited, dates of departure and return, duration of stay, and the activities undertaken abroad.

Change in shooting location from Dubai to Thailand

Previously, the court had allowed Darshan to travel to Dubai between July 1 and 25 for the same film shoot. However, due to security concerns arising from the Israel conflict, the production team decided to shift the shoot to Thailand. Consequently, Darshan’s legal team filed a fresh application seeking permission to travel to the new location from July 11 to 30, which the court has now approved.