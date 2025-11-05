Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri sparked controversy in Karnataka by claiming Jana Gana Mana was composed to welcome the British. He urged recognition of Vande Mataram for its role in India’s freedom struggle.

Honnavar: Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has stirred a debate in Karnataka with his remarks on the national anthem of India. Speaking at the ‘Rashtriya Ekata Nadige for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme in Honnavar, the MP made a statement that has generated widespread attention and discussion across social and traditional media platforms. Kageri questioned the origins of the current national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and expressed his opinion that Vande Mataram should have been the country’s national anthem instead.

MP Questions Origins of Jana Gana Mana

Kageri stated that Jana Gana Mana was originally composed to welcome a British official. “In the past, there was considerable debate over which song should become the national anthem. While our ancestors eventually chose Jana Gana Mana, it is important to remember that the song was composed to honour a British dignitary,” he said during the programme.

Vande Mataram Should Be Recognised

The MP emphasised the significance of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom struggle.

“Vande Mataram played a vital role in inspiring our freedom fighters and motivating citizens during the struggle for independence. It is equivalent in importance to Jana Gana Mana. In the 150th year of Vande Mataram, it should echo in every voice across Karnataka and the nation,” Kageri remarked.

Call for National Pride and Unity

He further added, “‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ should be a part of our daily expressions. Citizens in Karnataka and across India must first memorise Vande Mataram and ensure that it resonates among the people of the country. It is not just a song, but a symbol of patriotism and unity.”