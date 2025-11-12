IPS officer Anshu Kumar has taken charge as Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following the controversy over special treatment of inmates, replacing K Suresh after a government order.

Bengaluru: Following a government order, IPS officer Anshu Kumar assumed charge as the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday. He visited the prison in the evening to take over his new responsibilities.

Before assuming charge, Anshu Kumar met B Dayanand, head of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, at the department’s central office. He also held discussions with the outgoing Chief Superintendent K Suresh to gather details about the prison’s operations and ongoing matters.

Appointment After Jail Controversy

In the wake of allegations about special facilities being provided to certain inmates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, the government appointed IPS officer Anshu Kumar to head the prison. His predecessor, K Suresh, was transferred following the controversy.

Anshu Kumar, who previously served as SP of the administrative division at the central office of the Prisons Department, will continue to hold that charge in addition to his new role as Chief Superintendent.

Reporting Structure Sparks Administrative Debate

The appointment of an IPS officer as the head of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has reportedly led to a technical issue in the administrative hierarchy. Traditionally, the Chief Superintendent of the prison was an officer from the Prisons Department cadre (non-IPS) and reported to the DIG (South Zone) of the department, who is also a non-IPS officer.

Now, questions have arisen over whether Anshu Kumar, an IPS officer, will report to a non-IPS DIG. This has sparked an internal debate over administrative clarity and protocol. Sources suggest that the matter will be resolved after consultations at the government level.

Temporary Appointment Likely

There is also speculation that Anshu Kumar’s appointment may be temporary. Following the recent controversy over preferential treatment to certain inmates, the government is believed to have appointed an IPS officer to restore public confidence and strengthen oversight.

Sources indicate that once the situation stabilises, the post of Chief Superintendent may be reassigned to an officer from the Prisons Department cadre.