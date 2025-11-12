After the Delhi blasts, Karnataka has been placed on high alert. Police have stepped up security across the state, conducting strict checks at temples, beaches, railway stations, airports, and tourist destinations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Bengaluru: Following the car bomb blast in Delhi on Monday evening, Karnataka has been placed on high alert. The state police have intensified security measures across major cities and districts, focusing on crowded areas, religious sites, and tourist destinations. Comprehensive checks are being conducted at temples, beaches, railway stations, bus stands, airports, and other sensitive locations.

Intensive Checks Across Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, heightened security has been in place since Monday night. Police teams are carrying out stringent inspections in key areas such as Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan, Majestic, Kempegowda International Airport, Cubbon Park, and Lalbagh. Security personnel are closely monitoring suspicious vehicles, individuals, and objects to ensure public safety.

Security Tightened at Tourist Destinations

In view of the alert, additional security has been deployed at popular tourist centres frequented by both domestic and international visitors. These include Hampi in Vijayanagara district, the Uchangidurga temple, and Mysuru Palace. Police are thoroughly checking tourist vehicles and buses entering these areas.

In Kodagu, bomb disposal squads have been dispatched to tourist hotspots such as Raja’s Seat. Authorities have also questioned a group of Assam-based workers at the Madikeri bus stand. Lodges, homestays, and all vehicles in and around the district’s tourist zones are under close watch.

Vigil at Dams and Coastal Areas

A high alert has also been issued at major reservoirs across the state, including Narayanapura in Yadgir district, the KRS near Mysuru, and the Tungabhadra Dam. On Tuesday, the Coastal Security Police conducted special patrols along the Malpe coast in Udupi district — home to Asia’s largest fishing harbour. Armed police personnel inspected several out-of-state fishing boats operating in deep waters.

Checks Conducted in Bhatkal and Murudeshwar

Security checks were also intensified in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district. The bomb disposal squad, assisted by the dog squad and local police, inspected the railway station, platforms, parking areas, and passengers’ luggage.

Teams later visited the Channapattana Hanuman Temple and the Murudeshwar Temple, where interiors and premises were searched thoroughly, including the area surrounding the iconic Shiva statue.

Ganja Seized During Routine Check in Koppal

During a security inspection at the Koppal bus stand, police discovered two packets of ganja inside an unattended bag. The dog squad and bomb disposal team were on duty when the discovery was made. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bag belonged to workers from Jharkhand. However, two of the workers went missing soon after the check, prompting police to launch a search operation.