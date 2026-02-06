Goods worth ₹25 lakh, including Flipkart mobile phones, were stolen in a cinematic-style theft from a moving lorry on NH-48 in Haveri district. The incident occurred between Kakol and Motebennur in Ranebennur taluk. Police are probing the case.

In a brazen, cinematic-style theft, miscreants allegedly stole goods worth several lakhs of rupees from a moving goods vehicle on National Highway 48 in Haveri district. The daring crime, which involved the theft of Flipkart mobile phones while the vehicle was in transit, has raised serious concerns over highway security. The incident is believed to have occurred between Kakol village and Motebennur in Ranebennur taluk during the early hours of Thursday.

Goods Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen from Moving Lorry

According to police sources, the incident took place while the lorry was travelling from Bengaluru to a Flipkart warehouse located in Kotur village of Dharwad district. The vehicle, owned by Mallikajan Mulla, was carrying consignments of mobile phones. The accused reportedly tampered with and broke the vehicle’s linked locking device before fleeing with around six large boxes of goods valued at approximately ₹25 lakh. The theft is suspected to have been carried out around 1 am.

Thieves Target Lorry in Motion

Preliminary investigations suggest that the culprits executed the theft while the lorry was still in motion, a method increasingly used by organised gangs operating along highways. Such crimes, often carried out with precision and planning, pose a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies.

Police Intensify Probe, CCTV Footage Under Review

A case has been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station, and police have launched an intensive investigation into the incident. Officers are examining CCTV footage from toll plazas and other surveillance cameras along NH-48 to trace the movement of the suspects. Police said efforts are under way to identify the gang involved and recover the stolen goods.

Officials noted that thefts involving climbing onto moving vehicles have become a growing concern, and investigations are being pursued from multiple angles to crack the case.