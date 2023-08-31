Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak

Forest guard dies in an attempt to rescue the injured elephant in Hassan. Wild elephant attacked the guard and killed him while he was trying to escape. Forest department faces criticism over alleged negligence of taking 67 year old sharpshooter to rescue operation.

A tragic incident occurred in Hassan district, where a forest guard lost his life while attempting to treat an injured elephant. The forest guard, identified as Venkatesh, was attacked by an elephant named Bheem, who had never been aggressive before. Bheem attacked Venkatesh when he approached to provide medical treatment for the elephant's injuries.

Despite being a retired sharpshooter, 67-year-old Venkatesh couldn't escape the attack and tragically died on the spot. There have been accusations against the forest officials, that even though Venkatesh was unable to escape after being attacked, the forest officials negligently took them to the operation.



Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint

The incident took place as the forest personnel were attending to an injured elephant named Bheem near Halliyur in Alur taluk of Hassan district. Venkatesh, accompanied by wildlife doctor Wasim, was administering anaesthesia to Bheem for treatment.

However, unexpectedly, Bheem turned aggressive and attacked the team. Despite trying to hide behind the stones and bushes, the elephant targeted Venkatesh, critically injuring him. The elephant ran away by trampling him on the stomach and head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment. Venkatesh was from Honnavalli village.



Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized

A video capturing the incident shows the staff's desperate cries for help as the elephant attacked. The footage also documents the rescue efforts and the transportation of Venkatesh to the hospital.

The forest officials' negligence in taking a 67-year-old to such an operation has been widely criticised. After Venkatesh's death, his son expressed outrage over the department's negligence and lack of proper training. He blamed the department for his father's death and emphasized the need for disciplinary action and better precautions. He also stated that no younger persons were trained by the forest department and expressed outrage that it is a shame for the forest department.