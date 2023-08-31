Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak

    Forest guard dies in an attempt to rescue the injured elephant in Hassan. Wild elephant attacked the guard and killed him while he was trying to escape. Forest department faces criticism over alleged negligence of taking 67 year old sharpshooter to rescue operation.

    Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    A tragic incident occurred in Hassan district, where a forest guard lost his life while attempting to treat an injured elephant. The forest guard, identified as Venkatesh, was attacked by an elephant named Bheem, who had never been aggressive before. Bheem attacked Venkatesh when he approached to provide medical treatment for the elephant's injuries.

    Despite being a retired sharpshooter, 67-year-old Venkatesh couldn't escape the attack and tragically died on the spot. There have been accusations against the forest officials, that even though Venkatesh was unable to escape after being attacked, the forest officials negligently took them to the operation.

    Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint

    The incident took place as the forest personnel were attending to an injured elephant named Bheem near Halliyur in Alur taluk of Hassan district. Venkatesh, accompanied by wildlife doctor Wasim, was administering anaesthesia to Bheem for treatment. 

    However, unexpectedly, Bheem turned aggressive and attacked the team. Despite trying to hide behind the stones and bushes, the elephant targeted Venkatesh, critically injuring him. The elephant ran away by trampling him on the stomach and head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment. Venkatesh was from Honnavalli village.

    Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized

    A video capturing the incident shows the staff's desperate cries for help as the elephant attacked. The footage also documents the rescue efforts and the transportation of Venkatesh to the hospital.

    The forest officials' negligence in taking a 67-year-old to such an operation has been widely criticised. After Venkatesh's death, his son expressed outrage over the department's negligence and lack of proper training. He blamed the department for his father's death and emphasized the need for disciplinary action and better precautions. He also stated that no younger persons were trained by the forest department and expressed outrage that it is a shame for the forest department.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport vkp

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore vkp

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport vkp

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

    Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies MSW EAI

    Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies

    Football Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in 53 million deal from Wolves osf

    Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in £53 million deal from Wolves

    India economy gains momentum, GDP growth surges to 7.8% in April-June quarter AJR

    India's economy gains momentum, GDP growth surges to 7.8% in April-June quarter

    INDIA alliance meet: Rahul Gandhi targets Adani Group over OCCRP report, questions Vinod Adani role AJR

    INDIA alliance meet: Rahul Gandhi targets Adani Group over OCCRP report, questions Vinod Adani's role

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon