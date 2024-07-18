Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    The controversy swiftly escalated, prompting pro-Kannada and farmer organizations to demand an apology from mall management. In response to mounting pressure, activists staged a protest outside the mall, some clad in 'panche' as a symbolic gesture.

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken decisive action against GT World Mall on Magadi Road, sealing its premises due to unpaid property tax totaling Rs 1.78 crore. This decision follows the mall's recent controversy after it denied entry to an elderly visitor wearing a 'dhoti,' sparking widespread outrage and protests.

    BBMP's zonal commissioner, Vinoth Priya, confirmed that despite issuing a demand notice, the mall failed to clear its property tax dues for the 2023-24 fiscal year. "We had notified them regarding the pending tax payment, but as they did not comply, we have proceeded with sealing the mall," Priya said.

    BBMP's chief commissioner, Tushar Girinath, underscored the urgency of the action, noting that instructions had been given to immediately seal the premises. The incident that triggered public outcry occurred when Phakeerappa, accompanied by his family, was barred from entering the mall for wearing a 'panche' (dhoti). "He (security staff) informed us that entry was restricted unless we wore trousers," Phakeerappa recounted to media outlets.

    The subsequent video footage captured the security personnel citing mall regulations as the reason for denying entry based on attire.

    The controversy swiftly escalated, prompting pro-Kannada and farmer organizations to demand an apology from mall management. In response to mounting pressure, activists staged a protest outside the mall, some clad in 'panche' as a symbolic gesture. Following the protests, GT World Mall management issued a formal apology for the incident.

    The sealing of GT World Mall by BBMP underscores ongoing tensions over cultural sensitivities and municipal governance issues in Bengaluru.

