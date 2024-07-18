Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

This follows the recent tragic loss of four Army personnel, including an officer, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district. Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay were martyred in the line of duty.

Two terrorists were on Thursday (July 18) killed in an encounter near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The gunfight erupted in the Keran sector of north Kashmir, and exchange of fire is ongoing, according to officials. Earlier in the day, an army jawan was injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in Doda district. The encounter began around 2 am in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area.

This follows the recent tragic loss of four Army personnel, including an officer, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district. Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay were martyred in the line of duty.

In response, security forces have intensified their crackdown on terrorist networks in the region. The "Kashmir Tigers," a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the July 16 attack that resulted in the death of the four soldiers.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir remain on high alert following a surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few weeks.

On July 14, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district, killing three terrorists. A week earlier, on July 6, six terrorists were killed in twin gunfights in Kulgam district, although two soldiers also lost their lives during the encounters.

In another recent incident, on June 26 in Doda, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The confrontation occurred after the Army cordoned off a hideout containing four terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three.

