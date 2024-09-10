Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

    The Karnataka government proposes a rule requiring sellers to buy back old electronics at a minimum price when customers purchase new ones. This aims to reduce hazardous e-waste, ensure secure disposal of sensitive data, and promote scientific e-waste management.

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    To address the rising issue of hazardous e-waste, the Department of Forest Biology and Environment in Karnataka has proposed a new rule aimed at tackling the growing problem of electronic waste in households. The proposed rule would require sellers to offer a minimum price for old electronic devices when a customer buys new electronics, allowing the consumer to sell their old TV, mobile phone, computer, or other electronic equipment back to the seller.

    The initiative is driven by the increasing amount of e-waste that is not being disposed of scientifically. Currently, only selected items from collected e-waste are processed by junk shops, while the rest is often left untreated, posing environmental and public health risks. Additionally, the improper disposal of electronic devices raises concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive data from devices such as mobile phones and computers.

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    To counter these issues, the Karnataka government is considering bold action. If the new rule is implemented, sellers would be required to purchase old electronics from customers at a set minimum price whenever new devices like TVs, computers, or mobile phones are bought. This would help reduce the amount of e-waste left unprocessed and curb the risk of data breaches from improperly disposed devices.

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Minister Eshwara Khandre has called for a proposal outlining the pros and cons of the rule, asking for submissions within the next 30 days. The Department of Forest Biology and Environment is leading the charge to ensure that e-waste is managed scientifically and responsibly.

    This move aims to encourage proper disposal methods while also ensuring consumers have a clear, secure process for getting rid of their old electronics. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress government mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years! vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Ramanagara Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown vkp

    Ramanagara: Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown

    Karnataka Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon vkp

    Karnataka: Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report? vkp

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report?

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Ram Temple GST collection: Tax revenue revealed RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Temple GST collection: Tax revenue revealed

    Ghee for Babies after 6 months: Benefits, Myths and FSSAI guidelines vkp

    Ghee for Babies after 6 months: Benefits, Myths and FSSAI guidelines

    Delicious Aata Ladoo Recipe: Simple, nutritious sweet treat for any occasion NTI

    Delicious Aata Ladoo Recipe: Simple, nutritious sweet treat for any occasion

    Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53 dmn

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon