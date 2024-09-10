Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

The Karnataka government proposes a rule requiring sellers to buy back old electronics at a minimum price when customers purchase new ones. This aims to reduce hazardous e-waste, ensure secure disposal of sensitive data, and promote scientific e-waste management.

To address the rising issue of hazardous e-waste, the Department of Forest Biology and Environment in Karnataka has proposed a new rule aimed at tackling the growing problem of electronic waste in households. The proposed rule would require sellers to offer a minimum price for old electronic devices when a customer buys new electronics, allowing the consumer to sell their old TV, mobile phone, computer, or other electronic equipment back to the seller.

The initiative is driven by the increasing amount of e-waste that is not being disposed of scientifically. Currently, only selected items from collected e-waste are processed by junk shops, while the rest is often left untreated, posing environmental and public health risks. Additionally, the improper disposal of electronic devices raises concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive data from devices such as mobile phones and computers.



To counter these issues, the Karnataka government is considering bold action. If the new rule is implemented, sellers would be required to purchase old electronics from customers at a set minimum price whenever new devices like TVs, computers, or mobile phones are bought. This would help reduce the amount of e-waste left unprocessed and curb the risk of data breaches from improperly disposed devices.



Minister Eshwara Khandre has called for a proposal outlining the pros and cons of the rule, asking for submissions within the next 30 days. The Department of Forest Biology and Environment is leading the charge to ensure that e-waste is managed scientifically and responsibly.

This move aims to encourage proper disposal methods while also ensuring consumers have a clear, secure process for getting rid of their old electronics.

