Just as Irani cafes are famous in Mumbai, Iyengar bakeries are iconic in Bengaluru. Known for their honey cakes, cream cakes, birthday cakes, vanilla cream, butter biscuits, and freshly baked bread, Iyengar bakeries hold a special place in the hearts of Bengalureans. Many families still order their celebratory treats from these beloved bakeries. While the rise of pastry shops and cupcake stores may have seemed to sideline these once-ubiquitous landmarks, they've managed to retain their old-world charm and continue to draw loyal customers.

The first Iyengar bakery

By 2018, Bengaluru was home to nearly 500 Iyengar bakeries, with around 20 tracing their roots back to the original lineage. The very first Iyengar bakery, BB Bakery, was founded in 1898 by HS Thirumalachaar, a native of Holikal in the Hassan district. At a time when European-style bread was largely unknown in India, Thirumalachaar, who initially ran a sweet shop, learnt the art of bread-making from an English customer who regularly visited his store. He went on to establish BB Bakery (Bangalore Brahmana Bakery) in Chickpete, which laid the groundwork for what would become the iconic Iyengar Bakery tradition.

The early days

Initially, Iyengar Bakeries offered only yeast-based products like bread, rusk, handmade cookies, puffs, buns, and basic cakes without cream or icing. Later, variations such as wheat bread were introduced. Gradually, items like egg puffs and paneer puffs joined the menu. The pastry selection also expanded to include flavours like strawberry, chocolate, and pineapple.

Iyengar Bakeries prioritise product quality, with taste being a core element of the brand. Over time, they distinguished themselves from other pastry shops, and this focus on flavour has been key to their enduring success. A rough estimate suggests that 70% of Iyengar bakeries still offer traditional products, while 30% have introduced newer items.

Much of Iyengar Bakeries' marketing relies on word-of-mouth, eliminating the need for extensive advertising. Many customers are long-term patrons, often second- or third-generation loyalists. Even people from Dubai visit Hassan to buy their products. The brand's strength lies in its customer relationships, built over decades of quality and trust.