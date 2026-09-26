A viral video of students dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a smart classroom at a high school in Bihar has triggered an official inquiry. The incident raised serious concerns regarding student supervision and the misuse of digital educational facilities.

A smart classroom in Bihar became the unlikely setting for a viral dance video, with 14 students seen singing and dancing to a Bhojpuri song. The clip quickly drew attention online—and soon caught the education department’s attention too, triggering an official inquiry into what happened inside the classroom.

The incident took place at Jagdayal Singh Plus-2 High School in Dedhgaon, under the Davath block of Rohtas district. According to reports, the video, recorded on Tuesday, showed 14 students gathered inside the school's smart classroom and dancing to a Bhojpuri song by popular singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Watch the viral video here:

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The classroom was created as part of an education department initiative aimed at introducing students to digital technology and providing them with opportunities to develop their skills. However, the viral video has now put the school's management under scrutiny over how the facility was being used and how students were supervised.

The song featured in the video was flagged for its questionable lyrics, adding to the controversy after the clip surfaced online. Rather than remaining a routine school activity, the students' performance quickly became a matter for the education authorities.

Following the circulation of the video, education department officials instructed school principal Lal Bahadur Singh Yadav to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report on the incident.

Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar said an inquiry team had been constituted after the matter came to light. He said action would be taken against the person responsible for the classroom. The students involved in the incident could also face action in accordance with education policy guidelines.

The incident has consequently drawn attention to the responsibilities of schools in monitoring students inside specialised facilities such as smart classrooms. It has also raised questions about whether such spaces are being used strictly for their intended educational purposes.

The video has attracted attention online because of the unusual setting: a classroom designed for digital learning becoming the backdrop for a group dance to a popular Bhojpuri track. Authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding the recording and the supervision arrangements at the school.