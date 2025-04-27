DRI arrested a foreign national in Bengaluru, seizing 4.2kg of crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 8.5 crore. The woman was found overstaying in India and arrested under the NDPS Act.

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a foreign national and seized 4.2kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at Rs 8.5 crore, from her possession.

The woman was detained near a forested area in Electronics City by DRI Bengaluru zonal unit officials. Upon searching her duffel bag, they discovered two packets of cornflakes, within which the large quantity of methamphetamine was concealed.

Field testing confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine. The woman was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities also found that she was overstaying in India.

This operation in Electronics City is part of DRI's ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal inter-state narcotics trade networks.