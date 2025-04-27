synopsis

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a foreign national and seized 4.2kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at Rs 8.5 crore, from her possession.

The woman was detained near a forested area in Electronics City by DRI Bengaluru zonal unit officials. Upon searching her duffel bag, they discovered two packets of cornflakes, within which the large quantity of methamphetamine was concealed.

Field testing confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine. The woman was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities also found that she was overstaying in India.

Bengaluru: NCB seizes 3-kg drugs worth crores hidden in lehenga, bound for Australia
CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh
This operation in Electronics City is part of DRI's ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal inter-state narcotics trade networks.

