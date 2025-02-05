Pune bus driver forces car to reverse for wrong-side driving, sends strong message; WATCH viral video

Pune: PMPML bus driver Balu Gaikwad made a car driver reverse after blocking a bus by driving on the wrong side at Bhekrai Nagar Depot. His swift action cleared the traffic obstruction and sent a strong message about responsible driving, earning praise from onlookers.

Pune: A video that has gone viral on social media recently shows the commendable actions of a PMPML bus driver who took matters into his own hands when a car was found driving on the wrong side at a traffic signal. The incident occurred near the Bhekrai Nagar Depot, where the car’s reckless manoeuvre caused a traffic jam and blocked the bus from turning. But thanks to the quick thinking of bus driver Balu Gaikwad, the situation was swiftly resolved.

In the footage, a car can be seen entering from the wrong side, which led to a disruption in traffic and blocked the PMPML bus from moving forward. Gaikwad, who works at the Bhekrai Nagar Depot, wasn’t willing to let the violation slide. Displaying remarkable presence of mind, he confronted the driver and made them reverse the vehicle, clearing the way for the bus to proceed.



The car driver’s violation was quickly corrected, thanks to Gaikwad’s firm stand against traffic rule violations. The incident not only resolved the traffic snarl but also sent a strong message about the importance of responsible driving. Onlookers and commuters who witnessed the event praised the bus driver for his timely action and discipline on the road.

Gaikwad’s quick thinking and determination to hold the driver accountable are earning him well-deserved recognition online. The incident highlights the need for more responsible road behaviour, especially as traffic violations, accidents, and road rage incidents have become all too common in Pune.

