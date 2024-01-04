Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Datta Peeta case reopened: Karnataka in fresh political firestorm as state govt faces backlash

    In a controversial move, the Karnataka Congress government has ignited a political firestorm by issuing summons to reopen the Datta Peeta case. This decision follows the reopening of the Hubballi riot case, leading to widespread outrage among Hindu activists and strong condemnation from BJP leaders.
     

    Amidst the ongoing outcry over the reopening of the Hubballi case against a Hindu activist after 31 years, the Siddaramaiah government has stirred further controversy by summoning the reopening of Datta Peeta case. Hindu activists have expressed dismay over what they perceive as a targeted move against their community. The decision has not only intensified the existing tensions but also drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accuse the government of succumbing to pressure from certain quarters.
    The Datta Peeta case dates back to 2017, when a case was registered against individuals for allegedly breaking a tomb in Datta Peeta. Subsequently, the BJP government withdrew these cases, marking a shift in the political landscape. However, the court's recent summons to attend a hearing on January 8 has reignited the controversy, suggesting a potential reinvestigation of the case against 14 Hindu activists. Hindu activists have alleged that the government's move to summon them for a hearing on January 8 is a deliberate attempt to revive a previously withdrawn case.
     
    The reopening of the Datta Peeta case has triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, with MLA  P. Rajeev expressing outrage over the government's decision. He suggests that the move aims to instill fear among Hindus, accusing the government of playing a dangerous game. The political atmosphere in Karnataka is heating up, with calls for the government to reconsider its decision and address the concerns of the Hindu community. Other MLAs and Ministers condemn what they perceive as arbitrary decisions made without considering the sentiments of the people, echoing the sentiments.

