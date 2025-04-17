Congress leader Saleem Ahmed protested in Bengaluru over fuel and LPG price hikes, blaming the central government. CM’s advisor backed the claim, while HD Kumaraswamy accused the state government of burdening people through excessive taxes.

Bengaluru: Congress leader Saleem Ahmed led a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, denouncing the central government's recent hike in petrol and LPG prices.

Speaking to the ANI, Ahmed expressed strong concerns over the rising costs, drawing comparisons to the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"...When Manmohan Singh was the PM, the petrol was around Rs 50 (per litre), and now it is over Rs 100. Even the LPG prices have gone beyond Rs 1000. Karnataka BJP has no right to protest against us (against price rise). People are happy here, but the BJP is doing politics... We have raised the milk price by Rs 4 for the farmers," said Ahmed.

AS Ponnanna, the legal advisor to Karnataka's Chief Minister, further criticised the central government's actions.



"The responsibility of increasing the price of LPG, petrol and diesel and the increase of other day-to-day essential commodities is directly on the central government. And this is the situation they're trying to project, that it is the state government which is responsible for the price rise," he told ANI.

Ponnanna further added ,"Therefore, we are bringing to the people's knowledge that this is a double-standard central government that is responsible for the increase in price..."

Earlier, Union Minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka state government of "burdening the common man" through excessive taxation.

"For the last two years, the state government has been burdening the common man by imposing taxes in many sectors. That is why we are protesting and demanding that relief be given to the people," Kumaraswamy said while addressing the media.

Responding to the Congress party's criticism of the central government over rising fuel and LPG prices, Kumaraswamy defended the Centre's position.

"Congress is criticizing the central government over the prices of petrol and LPG gas. The increase in the prices of petrol and diesel will not affect the common man. The companies are bearing the burden," he said.

He also compared the current rates with those during the UPA government. "In the UPA government, the LPG gas cylinder was Rs 1240, but now, even after increasing it by Rs 50, it is Rs 850," he added.

