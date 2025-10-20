Tensions rise in Karnataka as the RSS awaits permission for its centenary march in Chittapur. The High Court has asked the group to file a fresh petition, while political leaders raise concerns over public safety and administrative decisions.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday listed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's petition seeking permission to carry out a centenary march in Chittapur on October 24 and asked them to file a fresh petition on November 2.

While Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the RSS had been quiet for a long time and suddenly requested permission for the march after he received abusive calls and death threats from their goons, meanwhile, RSS leader Indresh Kumar asserted that said that the judiciary will always remain the "protector of democracy", claiming that every social, cultural and political group has the fundamental right to express their views.

Kharge emphasised that abusing public representatives could embolden others to engage in similar behaviour. He requested the RSS to submit documents of their association and questioned why they chose to hold the march at this time.

"You should ask the RSS about the timing of the march. They kept quiet for so long, and suddenly, when I got abusive calls and death threats from their goons, they wanted to prove a point and do the march there themselves. If you're going to abuse the public representative, other people and organisations will also get encouraged or emboldened to do all these things. It's my duty to ensure that nothing untoward happens," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Indresh Kumar also launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, alleging that they are "killing" democracy in the name of protecting it.

"The social, cultural, political and other institutions of the country have the fundamental right to express their views. Before Independence, this right was also there. It may happen that while protecting democracy, the Karnataka government may start killing democracy. Judiciary is, was and will remain the protector of the democracy," Indresh Kumar told ANI.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it is the duty of the government to prevent tensions and maintain harmony in the state.

He mentioned that the people of Karnataka understand and support peace; meanwhile, the authorities must also take the necessary steps to maintain it.

"Government should prevent any form of tension in the state and maintain harmony among all communities in Karnataka. It is important to foster brotherhood across the state. Government may take necessary steps to maintain peace in the state. Karnataka public understands and supports peace and local harmony," Chowdhury told ANI.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka government of diverting the attention of the common people from their failures, amidst the ongoing RSS row in the state.

"The Karnataka government, because of their failure on all issues, wants to divert the attention of the public from these issues. They are raising this issue through Priyank Kharge," he told reporters.

While the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to protest, the High Court directed that separate time slots be allotted to both organisations, the RSS and the Bhim Army. The hearing has been adjourned to October 24.

The court was hearing a petition seeking permission for an RSS route march in the constituency of Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, Chittapur.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Karnataka government and the RSS.

The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

He also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Meanwhile, security was also heightened outside Kharge's residence following threats he reportedly received over the past few days after his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government schools and colleges.

Earlier on Sunday, he strongly criticised the BJP MPs for defending a Karnataka government officer suspended over alleged RSS participation.

"BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the state government. This itself proves my point," he said.

Kharge's remarks came as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defended a government officer suspended by the Karnataka state government for allegedly attending an RSS Pathshalan event.

In a post on X, Priyank Kharge highlighted the rules and responsibilities of government servants.

"Hmmmmm...... interesting that BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Govt. This itself proves my point. Anyway, the rules state, "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity," he wrote.

