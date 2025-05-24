Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of chemotherapy care centres in 16 district hospitals across the state to provide cancer treatment closer to patients. Speaking at the inauguration of the chemotherapy care centre at the district hospital in Metagalli, Mysore, on Friday, he said that 20-bed centres have been opened in Mysore, while 10-bed centres have been set up in other districts.

These centres were announced in last year’s budget to reduce the need for patients to travel to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru for treatment. Currently, around 70,000 people are diagnosed with cancer annually in the state, and many had to visit Kidwai for chemotherapy. The new centres aim to provide treatment more locally and conveniently.

Siddaramaiah encouraged people not to lose hope if diagnosed with cancer, sharing that many have lived 10 to 15 years after receiving chemotherapy. He also urged everyone to get a full body check-up at least once a year.

He highlighted the improvements in Mysore district, noting that previously there was no district hospital with facilities like MRI scanning or Jayadeva Hospital. Since taking office, he has initiated these upgrades. Dialysis treatment is now available at 240 centres across the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added that many poor patients struggle to afford cancer treatment. To address this, Kidwai Cancer Hospital was established in Bengaluru, and a similar facility will soon be set up in Mysuru. He emphasised that cancer is often linked to lifestyle and diet and acknowledged the difficulties poor patients face travelling to Bengaluru for treatment. The new 10-bed chemotherapy centres in 16 district hospitals will help alleviate this burden.

Siddaramaiah concluded by affirming that government hospitals have experienced and skilled doctors, offering quality treatment. He stressed the importance of education, equal access to medical services, and financial empowerment for all.