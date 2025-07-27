A woman in Bengaluru narrowly escaped being crushed by a truck after it ran over her scooter. The incident occurred at Srinivaspura Cross when the truck driver started moving forward while the woman was positioned close to the vehicle.

A woman in Bengaluru had a narrow escape when a truck ran over her scooter on Saturday. When the driver sees what has occurred and reverses, the lady is shown on camera with the truck's enormous wheels inches from her legs. The woman was at Srinivaspura Cross at about 8.30 am when traffic stopped there. She was waiting to take a left and a truck to her right wanted to do the same.

According to CCTV video, the woman stopped close to the truck's back wheels before stepping slightly in front of it. The vehicle starts to move forward as a bus that is obstructing traffic on their side pulls aside, but the woman stays still.

The front wheels of the truck hit the scooter, flinging the woman to the ground. The rear wheels then crush the scooter and are about to run the woman over when the driver appears to realise he has hit something. He reverses the vehicle just in time. After that, onlookers carry the woman to the side of the road.

According to officials, the woman is receiving treated at a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries. A complaint has been filed against the driver and the truck has been impounded.

Another Hit-and-Run Accident

In a shocking hit-and-run accident in Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka, two young men from Andhra Pradesh were killed on the spot. CCTV cameras placed along the route caught the horrifying event that happened on National Highway 648. The victims were riding a Bullet motorcycle from Devanahalli toward Doddaballapur when a speeding car rammed into them from behind. Even after the collision, the car did not stop and dragged the bike along with the victims for over 100 metres. As the bike veered to the side, the driver fled the scene without stopping the vehicle.