BJP Karnataka slammed Congress after CCTV footage showed a girl being dragged by stray dogs. The party accused Congress of failing in public safety and demanded urgent action to remove stray dogs from the streets.

BJP Slams Congress Over Stray Dog Attack in Karnataka

In a post on social media X, the party stated that the Congress party had been looting Karnataka "day in and day out" without a "shred of shame", further stating that the party had done nothing for the state's development.

"Dear useless @INCKarnataka, You've been looting Karnataka day in and day out without a shred of shame. You've done absolutely NOTHING for the state's development. You failed to protect our daughters and sons because your appeasement politics matter more than public safety. You failed to stop cow slaughter. You failed to prevent maternal deaths. Now don't fail little kids too. A young girl was just attacked and dragged by stray dogs, caught on CCTV," the post read.

“Remove Dogs From Streets, Save Our Kids,” Says BJP

Advising the Congress party to adopt, house and let their own kids have dogs, BJP appealed to the party to remove stray dogs from the streets.

"Build shelters for stray dogs if needed. If you're so desperate to show love towards them, go ahead, adopt them, house them, and let your own kids be part of your "Where will they go?" activism. Not just that, feel free to feed them biryani, egg rice, Schezwan fried rice, and maybe even allocate a few MUDA sites. Anyway, the ones who truly deserve them aren't getting them. But please, remove them from the streets. Save our kids," the post further read.

