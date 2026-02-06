The BJP has sparked a controversy with its new advertisement depicting Mahatma Gandhi hitting Congress leaders with a stick. Minister Priyank Kharge has expressed outrage over the ad, calling it an assassination of Gandhian principles.

The political advertisement battle in Karnataka has intensified, with the BJP’s latest campaign, triggering a major controversy. In a bid to counter the Congress over the VB Jairamji issue, the BJP released an advertisement portraying Mahatma Gandhi striking Congress leaders with a stick - a depiction that has now set off a fierce political backlash and reignited ideological fault lines in the state.

Priyank Kharge, Slams BJP, Calls Ad an Insult to Gandhi

Reacting strongly to the ad, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Taking to social media platform X, Kharge accused the ruling party of distorting Gandhian values and disrespecting the Father of the Nation.

“Back then, Gandhi was assassinated by Godse; today, Gandhian principles are being assassinated by Godse-ites,” he wrote, alleging that the BJP was attempting to demean Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the world the message of non-violence.

Kharge further argued that Gandhi never wielded a stick as a weapon nor promoted falsehoods, but was being deliberately misrepresented by the RSS and BJP. According to him, those who once ended Gandhi’s life are now conspiring to erase his ideology.

Calling on citizens to safeguard Gandhian ideals, Kharge warned that the ideological assault on Gandhi was as dangerous as the physical violence that claimed his life.

Political messaging or ideological provocation?

The controversy has erupted at a sensitive time, with elections on the horizon and political parties aggressively shaping narratives through symbolism and historical figures. The use of Mahatma Gandhi — a universally revered icon — in partisan mudslinging has sparked questions about ethical political campaigning and the limits of ideological warfare.