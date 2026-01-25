Priyank Kharge alleges the BJP is intentionally disrupting the Karnataka assembly, citing Governor Gehlot's walkout as a constitutional violation. CM Siddaramaiah echoed this, calling the move a violation and mulling a Supreme Court approach.

Kharge: 'BJP Doesn't Intend to Ensure Smooth Functioning'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not plan to ensure the "smooth functioning" of the Karnataka assembly days after the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's recent walkout from the assembly without reading the complete address drafted by the state government. "It is clear that the BJP does not intend to ensure the smooth functioning of the Karnataka assembly. They ensured that the governor violated the norms, the traditions, and more importantly, articles of the constitution by not reading the governor's speech... He was in such a tearing hurry to prove a point that the governor didn't even wait for the national anthem to be played. When it was proposed that it should be discussed... The BJP does not intend to discuss it...," Kharge told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Congress leader also alleged that the VB-G-RAM G Bill has violated the Constitution. "More importantly, they know that if they are going to get into a debate about the MGNREGA, they have nothing to say on the subject. The VB-G-RAM G bill has violated the powers of the panchayat, violated the Constitution... There is no minimum wage for labour. They've diluted the entire right-to-work. So they don't want to discuss that; hence, they want to disrupt the assembly..."

Siddaramaiah Criticises Governor, Mulls SC Approach

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday strongly criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for refusing to deliver the customary address to the Assembly, calling the move a "violation of the Constitution" and stating that the government is examining whether to approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

"...Every new year, the Governor has to address the joint session of the Assembly, had the speech prepared by the Cabinet. This is a constitutional requirement. Today (Thursday), instead of reading the speech prepared by the Cabinet, the Governor read the one he himself prepared. This is in violation of the Constitution of India. It violates Articles 176 and 163 of the Indian Constitution," the Chief Minister said earlier. "He has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution. Therefore, we are going to protest against the attitude of the Governor. We are examining whether or not to approach the Supreme Court," Siddaramaiah added. (ANI)