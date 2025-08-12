Former Karnataka minister KN Rajanna alleged a “big conspiracy” behind his removal from the Cabinet over voter fraud remarks. He plans to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to clear misunderstandings and reaffirm loyalty to Congress leadership.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna addressed his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, claiming a "huge conspiracy" behind his dismissal from the state Cabinet.

Remarks On Voter Fraud Spark Controversy

His exit follows controversial remarks on voter fraud that clashed with the Congress party's stance, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition.

Rajanna claimed that his earlier statement regarding "vote theft" was misunderstood.

He said, “There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this. I know exactly who all are behind this conspiracy and what all has happened. My statement was misunderstood. I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding.”

He acknowledged the decision came from the Congress high command, saying, “There is information that the draft has been dismissed from the Governor's office. This is the High Command's decision -- it is the party's decision.”

Plans To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

Rajanna said he will attempt to clear up the misconception with Rahul Gandhi and plans to visit him in Delhi.

He said, “I will try to clear the misconception that has arisen. I will personally go to Delhi and try to convince Rahul Gandhi. The wrong message should not be sent.”

Despite his resignation, Rajanna emphasised his loyalty to the party and its leadership and also promised to provide more details soon.

He said, “No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader. All the details will be revealed by me in the coming days.”

Expresses Gratitude To CM Siddaramaiah

Rajanna made it clear he harbours no resentment toward the Chief Minister, stating, “I have no displeasure towards CM Siddaramaiah. I am committed to the High Command's decision.”

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party.

He also said, “I was given the opportunity to serve as a minister by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I have expressed my gratitude to all the ministers and the Chief Minister.”

Earlier on Monday, Rajanna had stepped down amid controversy over his remarks on voter list irregularities, which contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Karnataka government on Monday formally notified the removal of KN Rajanna, Minister for Co-operation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Governor Issues Formal Removal Notification

The notification, signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary to the Governor R. Prabushankar on August 11, 2025, was addressed to Chief Secretary Smt. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS.

The letter stated, "I am directed to forward here with the original notification signed by the Hon'ble Governor for the removal of Sri K.N. Rajanna, Hon'ble Minister for Co-operation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, for further necessary action."

On Saturday, Rajanna, talking to reporters in Tumkur, asked why Congress leaders "turned a blind eye" to irregularities in voter lists and kept silent when they should have raised objections.

He said, “Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with their eyes closed? These irregularities did take place -- that's the truth. There is nothing false in this.”

Rajanna’s Comments On Voter List Irregularities

Admitting that the irregularities happened openly, he said, “These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes -- we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time. That's why we must be alert in the future.”

"In Mahadevapura, there was indeed fraud. One person was registered in three different places and voted in all three. But when the draft electoral rolls are being prepared, we have to monitor it, right? When the draft electoral rolls are made, we must file objections -- that is our responsibility. At that time, we kept quiet and now we are talking," Rajanna said.