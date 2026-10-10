A viral X post by Bengaluru woman Megha on paying ₹8,000 a month for a domestic cook has sparked debate over cooking costs, food quality and convenience, with users sharing their experiences and discussing the value of home-cooked meals.

Hiring a domestic cook has become an important part of daily life for many working professionals and families in Bengaluru. However, the cost and quality of the service have sparked an online debate. A post shared by Megha, who uses the handle @HeyItsMegha on X, has gained attention after she described the cost of hiring a cook for two people in the city. According to her, households may pay around ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 a month for two visits a day, with Sundays off.

While the arrangement offers convenience and saves time, she noted that the food may not always meet expectations. Her observations prompted social media users to share their own experiences with domestic cooks, monthly salaries and home-cooked meals.

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Bengaluru Cook Costs: What ₹8,000 A Month Gets You

In her post, Megha explained that cooks typically arrive at a household, chop vegetables, prepare two dishes quickly and then move on to the next home. She also pointed out that pressure cookers are often central to the process, with everything from dal, potatoes and soya to chicken being prepared in them.

Megha observed that the food can taste average unless customers repeatedly explain how they want their meals prepared. Otherwise, she suggested, adding more oil and masala can become a shortcut to enhancing flavour.

Despite these concerns, she acknowledged why many households continue to hire cooks. According to her, the monthly payment is not necessarily for exceptional food but for the convenience of not having to think about cooking twice a day.

Social Media Users Share Their Experiences

The post prompted users to discuss cook salaries, food quality and the value of domestic help. While some felt the amount was reasonable compared with what they paid in other cities, others shared positive experiences with their cooks.

One user commented: "8k is cheap ! In chennai we it's around 12k- 15k for one visit and for 2 adults and 1 kid."

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Another user suggested a possible business opportunity: "Scope for startup punctually delivering hot home-cooked meals to homes?"

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A third user defended the quality of food prepared by their cook, writing: "I pay my cook 8k. She comes once. Sunday is off. I can challenge.she cooks one of the best Bengali dishes in whole or Bangalore where Bengali restaurants sell stale food at 4x price"

Another user shared a similarly positive experience: "Our cook makes restaurant grade amazing meals. So super worth it! Any cuisine and any kind of food."

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Convenience Versus Food Quality

The discussion highlights how households weigh the cost of hiring a cook against the time and effort saved. For working professionals and busy families, domestic help can make everyday life easier, even when the food does not always meet their expectations.

The contrasting responses also suggest that experiences vary depending on the cook, household expectations, menu and local cost of domestic help. While some users consider ₹8,000 a reasonable monthly expense, others believe a skilled cook can prepare excellent meals and make the arrangement well worth the money.

The conversation has also raised the possibility of a business opportunity for services that deliver fresh, home-cooked meals to customers' doorsteps on time. For many households, the debate ultimately comes down to more than the cost of food. It is about convenience, consistency and the value of time.