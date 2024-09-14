Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

    Bengaluru autorickshaw driver Mutturaj R., 47, was released on bail after allegedly slapping a woman who cancelled her trip. He admitted to using inappropriate language and attempting to grab her phone but denied assault. The incident, recorded and viral, led to his arrest and bail.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Mutturaj R., a 47-year-old autorickshaw driver, has been released on bail after being arrested for allegedly slapping a woman passenger who cancelled her trip. He was freed from custody six days after his arrest, on Wednesday afternoon.

    Mutturaj, who resides in Chikkalasandra and operates a rented auto, expressed deep regret for his actions. He said, 'When I arrived at the police station, they showed me the video recorded by the woman. Watching it filled me with shame. She is the same age as my older son, and I consider her like a daughter.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    He admitted, 'I shouldn't have used inappropriate language, but I did not assault her. I only attempted to take her mobile phone.' Mutturaj added, 'If she or the police can provide evidence of the assault, I am prepared to accept severe punishment.'

    The incident took place on September 3. After dropping off a customer near LuLu Mall in Binnypet, Mutturaj received a trip request from an Ola app, with the pick up location at IV Cross, Rajajinagar VI Block. He learned the pickup was nearly 2 km away, and after arriving, he waited a few minutes before calling the customer. She eventually cancelled the booking while getting into another auto.

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    Mutturaj said he questioned the woman in Kannada, but she responded in Hindi, saying it was her choice to cancel the ride. He noticed she was recording the encounter and lost patience, trying to snatch her phone but was unsuccessful.

    The video went viral, leading to the woman's complaint and Mutturaj's arrest. His fellow drivers and the Peace Auto & Cab Drivers Association helped him secure bail, raising funds and negotiating with Ola and RTO officials to reinstate his driving license.

