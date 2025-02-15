Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Retail traders may see Broadcom and Qualcomm as a natural alternative to Skyworks, given their already established ties with Apple.

Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

Retail investors are divided on which company will benefit most as Apple (AAPL) reduces its reliance on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). 

The company lost nearly a quarter of its market capitalization, and its shares fell to a five-year low after the announcement.

A recent Stocktwits poll shows uncertainty over which company benefits the most from Skyworks’ loss with Broadcom (AVGO) leading at 33%, followed closely by Qualcomm (QCOM) at 28% and Apple’s own internal development, also at 28%. 

Qorvo (QRVO), another major radio frequency (RF) chip supplier, trails with only 11% of the vote.

swks poll feb 14.jpg

With the highest share of the poll, Broadcom already has long-term agreements in place with Apple. 

The company provides wireless connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, which are critical components in Apple devices. 

Investors may see Broadcom as a natural alternative to Skyworks, given its established ties with Apple and leadership in RF components.

The company has a strong foothold in RF front-end modules, 5G connectivity, and high-performance chipsets used in mobile devices. 

While Qualcomm has historically provided Apple with modem chips, expanding its role in the iPhone supply chain could further solidify its position.

At par, 28% of retail investors believe Apple itself stands to gain the most, signaling confidence in the company’s ability to develop its own RF chips. 

Apple has been increasingly moving toward internal chip design, evidenced by its transition from Intel to in-house silicon for Mac processors. 

If Apple successfully builds its own RF solutions, it could reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers like Skyworks, Qualcomm, and Broadcom altogether.

With no single company standing out as the clear winner, Apple’s evolving supply chain strategy remains a key factor in the RF chip industry’s outlook. 

Whether Apple successfully brings more chip development in-house or continues to rely on major suppliers like Qualcomm and Broadcom will determine the next phase of competition in the sector.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Skyworks Stock Hits 5-Year Low Despite Q1 Earnings Beat As Apple iPhone Business Shrinks: Retail Sentiment Sours

