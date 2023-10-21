Bengaluru: Why is Central Silk Board flyover being closed for four months?

The Central Silk Board Junction Flyover in Bengaluru will be partially closed for four months to accelerate construction of the blue metro line to Kempegowda International Airport. This decision aims to meet the 2026 completion deadline and comes as a result of extensive construction disruptions. Commuters should anticipate traffic congestion in the area and cooperate with authorities to expedite the vital infrastructure project.

In a bid to accelerate the construction of the eagerly awaited blue metro line from Silk Board Flyover to Kempegowda International Airport, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the temporary closure of the Central Silk Board Junction Flyover for a duration of four months, beginning today, October 21.

The decision to close the flyover comes as part of the ongoing efforts to meet the ambitious 2026 completion deadline set by the government for the metro works spanning from the Silk Board Flyover to Kempegowda International Airport. This infrastructure project has been causing disruptions due to extensive construction, necessitating the partial closure of the Central Silk Board Junction Flyover on the fold side.



As part of the metro work, 250 meters of two carriageways will be temporarily barricaded and closed for the next four months, beginning today. The Metro Rail Corporation issued a press release to officially confirm the decision.

The BMRCL has stated, “Central Silk board flyover up and down ramp carriageway (Madivala side) will be partially barricaded from October 21 (2.50 mts on both carriageways for 4 months) temporarily for carrying out loops and ramp flyover staging work. Public cooperation is required. Inconvenience caused is regretted”.



Commuters and residents are advised to exercise caution and anticipate potential traffic congestion, particularly in the vicinity of the Silk Board Junction Flyover.

BMRCL assures that their teams are working diligently to ensure the swift completion of the blue metro line, and the inconvenience caused by the partial closure of the Central Silk Board Junction Flyover is deemed necessary to expedite this vital infrastructure project.

This development underlines the urgency of the government and BMRCL to complete the blue metro line, and citizens are encouraged to plan their commutes accordingly during this temporary closure of the Central Silk Board Junction Flyover.