Bengaluru: Cradlewise, a Bengaluru-based startup founded by entrepreneur Radhika Patil, is making global headlines after receiving unexpected praise from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The AI pioneer recently shared on social media that his newborn son sleeps in a Cradlewise smart crib and called it one of the few baby products truly worth the investment.

“We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven’t needed, but I recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need.” Altman wrote on X.

https://x.com/cradlewise/status/1911696322144456928

Radhika Patil, who co-founded Cradlewise with her husband, Bharath Patil, in 2016, was pleasantly surprised by the spontaneous endorsement. She responded with gratitude on X:

“Thanks for loving us @sama. The AI god's trust in the smarts of @cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more,” she responded on X.

https://x.com/radhikagandhi/status/1911590136988721253

Cradlewise also responded through its official handle:

“Our all-in-one smart crib is the smarter choice—Sam said it, not us! (okay… maybe us too).”

Cradlewise is an AI-powered smart crib designed to detect early signs of a baby waking and gently soothe them back to sleep. The crib adapts to the child's needs from birth up to 24 months, combining technology, sleep science, and parent-friendly design. It retails for $1,999 in the US and ₹1.5 lakh in India.

Inspired by her own parenting experience as a mother of two, Ms. Patil developed the product with help from pediatricians, sleep experts, and safety specialists to support parents during the early, sleep-deprived stages of childcare.

Sam Altman and his husband, software engineer Oliver Mulherin, welcomed their baby boy earlier this year. In an emotional post, Altman revealed that their son was born prematurely and spent time in the NICU.

“He is doing well, and it’s nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him,” he wrote, adding, “I have never felt such love.”

The heartfelt recommendation from one of the most influential figures in tech has not only boosted Cradlewise’s visibility but also spotlighted the strength of Indian innovation in the global startup ecosystem.